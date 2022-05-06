Reliance Jio Platforms gain 22.9 % in Q4

Reliance Jio Platforms reported a 22.9 per cent growth in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 driven by uptake in data usage and tariff increase. Gross revenue for the quarter was ₹ 26,139 crore higher by 20.7 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

The company reported a total customer base of 410.2 million which is lower than 426 million users last year. The company has been weeding out inactive users to focus on paying subscribers. As a result, the average revenue per user increased to ₹167.6 per subscriber per month compared to ₹138 in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. Total data traffic was 24.6 billion GB during the quarter which is 47.5 per cent growth y-o-y.

Gross Revenue for the full year was ₹95,804 crore higher by 17.1 per cent y-o-y. Net Profit for the year was ₹15,487 crore , higher by 23.6 per cent.

Jio has conducted extensive 5G field trials across eight states testing comprehensive suite of products. Peak user throughput achieved was over 1.5 Gbps in these trials. Multi-vendor interoperability and interworking has also been verified. Reliance Industries’ joint chief financial officer Shrikanth Venkatachari said at a media briefing, “Our 5G network is ready for pan India rollout.”