Reliance retail tops

Reliance leads in retail over others, claims Mukesh Ambani

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 24, 2021

Reliance Retail achieved revenue of ₹1,53,000 crore for FY’21

Reliance Retail is the “undisputed leader” of the Indian retail industry, claimed Mukesh Ambani, promoter of the Reliance Industries.

He said that Reliance Retail, which has businesses in grocery, consumer electronics, fashion among others has a “scale of business which is 6x times higher than the next player,” claims Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Retail made a revenue of ₹1,53,000 crore. We are the leader in all three categories including grocery, electronics and apparel.”

Mukesh Ambani said this at the Reliance Industries Limited AGM for FY21.

Published on June 24, 2021

