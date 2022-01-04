Reliance New Energy Solar becomes promoter in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, has become one of the promoters of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd by acquiring a 15.46 per cent stake through a preferential allotment of shares.
The preferential allotment was priced at ₹375 a share and the transaction closed on December 30, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (previously known as Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd) said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchange.
In October last year, Reliance New Energy Solar said it had signed definitive agreements with Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL), Khurshed Daruvala, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) to acquire 40 per cent stake in SWSL through multiple transactions.
India’s solar expansion programme may fall short of target: IEA
The deal involved a preferential allotment of 2.93 crore equity shares (equivalent to 15.46 per cent of the post-preferential share capital) priced ₹375 a share and acquisition of 1.84 crore equity shares from SPCPL (equivalent to 9.70 per cent post-preferential share capital) priced ₹375 per share, for a combined amount of about ₹1,790 crore.
This will be followed by an open offer to the public shareholders of SWSL to acquire up to 4.91 crore equity shares of SWSL, representing 25.9 per cent, in accordance with SEBI’s takeover regulations.
Reliance New Energy Solar will hold 40 per cent of the equity capital of SWSL consequent to share acquisition in the open offer, follow-on acquisition of shares from SPCPL and Khurshed Daruvala (promoter group).
Reliance New Energy Solar will have the right to nominate two members on the board of the company, and the current promoter and promoter group shall have the right to nominate two individuals on the board.
With 11-plus GW of solar turnkey projects executed globally and more than five decades of engineering experience, SWSL is a leading international EPC and O&M service provider in the renewables sector. The company has a 3,000-strong team and presence across 24 countries, providing solar energy turnkey solutions including design, procurement, construction, project management, and operations and management.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...