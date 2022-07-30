Reliance, Ola, Rajesh Exports to make batteries under ₹18,100-crore PLI Scheme

A renewable energy unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, Ola Electric Mobility and Rajesh Exports are planning to manufacture batteries in the country as the world’s fourth-largest automobile market accelerates its switch to electric vehicles.

The firms will get incentives under the ₹18,100 crore advanced chemistry cell program, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said in a statement Friday. Under the battery plan, companies are expected to build a manufacturing output of about 95 gigawatt-hours, it said.

Manufacturing batteries—the costliest component of an electric vehicle—locally will make cleaner vehicles more affordable for the masses and for the value-conscious India market, which has fallen behind nations such as China in making the shift.

Production linked incentive scheme

According to the program, a manufacturing plant has to be set up within two years and incentives will be given over five years on the sale of batteries made locally, the ministry said in the statement. The government received bids from 10 companies with a combined output of 128 gigawatt-hours, it said.