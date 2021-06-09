Companies

Reliance Power board meet on June 13 to look at fund raise

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 09, 2021

Anil Ambani   -  PTI

This can be through issue of equity shares and equity-linked securities, among others

The Board of Directors of Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Power will meet on June 13 to consider and approve the raising of long-term funding.

This can be through issue of equity shares, equity-linked securities, warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/ or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue or any other method.

This comes a week after the Board of another Anil Ambani-backed company, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, approved the raising of funds from promoter group and VFSI Holdings Pte. Limited, an affiliate of Värde Investment Partners, LP.

Rinfra will raise up to ₹550.56 crore by preferential allotment of up to 8.88 crore equity shares at ₹62 each, and/or warrants convertible into an equivalent number of equity shares of the company.

Published on June 09, 2021

