Reliance Power defaults on payment of ₹300 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 01, 2020 Published on September 01, 2020

Reliance Power posted a net loss of ₹2,951.82 crore for FY19   -  PUNIT PARANJPE

Reliance Power on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totalling to ₹300.22 crore.

The company defaulted on payment of ₹300.22 crore, including interest amount of ₹2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

The default was on loans taken from Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, it added.

