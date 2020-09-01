Reliance Power defaults on payment of ₹300 cr

Reliance Power on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totalling to ₹300.22 crore.

The company defaulted on payment of ₹300.22 crore, including interest amount of ₹2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

The default was on loans taken from Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, it added.