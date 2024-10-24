Reliance Power said it has received shareholders' approval to raise ₹1,524.60 crore through issuance of preferential shares.

A resolution through a postal ballot notice has been passed with requisite majority, the company said in a late-night stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

According to the postal ballot notice, the company will raise up to ₹1,524.60 crore by preferential issue of up to 46.20 crore equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares at a price of ₹33 apiece.

On September 23, the board of Reliance Power Ltd had approved raising ₹1,524.60 crore through issue of preferential shares, wherein promoters will infuse ₹600 crore into the company to advance its business.

Reliance Infrastructure, the promoter of the company, will enhance its equity stake by over ₹600 crore. The other investors who will participate in the preferential issue include Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd and Sanatan Financial Advisory Services.

The fresh fund would be utilised for expansion of business operations directly and/or through investment in subsidiaries and joint ventures, debt reduction and for general corporate purposes, the company said.

The preferential issue will enhance the company's net worth from about ₹11,155 crore to over ₹12,680 crore, it said.