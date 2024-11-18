Indian conglomerate Reliance group companies; Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure have reconstituted their boards. The company has elevated four senior officials of the company to the board of directors.

The now-appointed board members of Reliance Power include Ashok Pal, CFO of Reliance Power, Sachin Mohapatra, Whole Time Director and CEO of Sawan Power Ltd and Harmanjit Singh Nagi, President of corporate development at Reliance Power.

Mohapatra and Nagi have been appointed as additional directors, Pal has been promoted to executive director and Sarma has been appointed as additional director of Reliance infrastructure.

“The aim of the board restructuring exercise is to ensure it is led by a dynamic and young team, in alignment with the Reliance Group’s Vision 2030 Growth Strategy. Additionally, it reflects the commitment of the companies to recognizing, rewarding and nurturing talent from within the organization fosters a culture of innovation and sustained growth.”

“This move positions the company to be future-ready, capable of meeting evolving challenges and adopting new-age technologies. To support this transition, the newly established Reliance Group Corporate Centre (RGCC) will offer strategic guidance to the newly appointed directors, ensuring seamless integration into their leadership roles at the company,” the company informed the stock exchanges.