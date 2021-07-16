Reliance Retail acquires 41% in Just Dial for ₹3,497 crore

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The country’s largest retail player, Reliance Retail, is moving to strengthen its online presence by acquiring a controlling stake in local business search company Just Dial. Reliance Retail will initially acquire 25.33 per cent stake through preferential shares. It will buy another 15.62 per cent from Just Dial founder VSS Mani. This will give the Mukesh Ambani company 40.95 per cent stake for ₹3,497 crore. Reliance Retail will then make an open offer to Just Dial’s public shareholders to acquire up to 2.17 crore equity shares representing 26 per cent, in accordance with SEBI Takeover Regulations.
While the preferential allotment of 2.12 crore equity shares will be at ₹1,022.25 apiece, the 1.31 crore equity share buy from Mani will be at ₹1,020. Just Dial’s shares closed at ₹1,073 on Friday on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Reliance Retail will leverage Just Dial’s database of 30.4 million listings and its consumer traffic of 129.1 million quarterly unique users, said a press statement.
Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, said: “The investment underlines our commitment to new commerce by further boosting the digital ecosystem for millions of our partner merchants, micro, small and medium enterprises.”
Reliance Retail has been on a buying spree to strengthen its online presence. It recently acquired online pharmacy Netmeds and furniture retailer Urban Ladder. Reliance has also agreed to acquire Future Group’s retail business but that has got delayed due to a spat with Amazon. Just Dial’s Mani, who shall continue as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Nearly 25 years ago, we had a vision to build a connected single platform dedicated to providing fast, free, reliable and comprehensive information to our users and connect buyers to sellers. Our vision has evolved to not only provide search and discovery but drive commerce across merchants through our B2B platform and enable further consumer to merchant commerce given our platform engagement. Our strategic partnership with Reliance enables us to realise this vision and transform the business going forward.”
Just Dial was founded in 1996 but was finding it tough to scale up to its rivals. Mani has been talking to many players, including the Tata group, for a stake sale.
“There’s a huge consolidation going on in the market and be it companies like Reliance and Tata or smaller players, everybody is looking to get as big a share of the digital economy as possible,” said Harminder Sahni, Founder and MD, Wazir Advisors.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...