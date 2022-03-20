Reliance Retail acquires 89% stake in Clovia

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired 89 per cent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions Private Limited, which owns and operates the Clovia business, with an investment of ₹950 crore through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment. The founding team and management will own the balance stake in the company.

Launched in 2013 by Pankaj Vermani, Neha Kant and Suman Choudhary, Clovia offers innerwear and loungewear for millennial women. With this acquisition, RRVL will strengthen its portfolio in the innerwear segment, having already acquired Zivame and Amante brands.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “Reliance has always been at the forefront of enhancing choices and offering best value proposition to consumers. We are pleased to add style, quality and design-led intimate wear brand ‘Clovia’ to our portfolio. We look forward to working with the strong management team at Clovia to take the business to greater heights.”

Pankaj Vermani, Founder & CEO of Clovia, said, “Clovia is excited to become a part of the Reliance Retail family. Through this partnership, we will benefit from Reliance’s scale and retail expertise, extending the presence of the brand and bring together stronger value proposition through world class quality, design and fashion in the intimate wear category. We look forward to making Clovia the most loved brand in this category.”