Reliance Retail acquires 'amanté' from MAS Holdings

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) has acquired retail lingerie businesses under the 'amante' umbrella brand from MAS Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings, for an undisclosed amount.
The 'amanté business', which was established by MAS in 2007, is engaged in retail and wholesale distribution of premium lingerie under brands 'amanté', 'Ultimo' and 'every dé by amanté'.
The products are sold through company-owned stores and multi-brand outlets, as well as through its e-commerce channels across India and Sri Lanka.
RRVL, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has acquired 100 per cent stake of 'amante' brand from MAS, according to a joint statement issued by the two companies.
RRVL director Isha Ambani said, "We are proud to add the high quality, design-led fashion and lifestyle brand amante to our portfolio. MAS is a well-recognised product innovator and manufacturer for some of the iconic global brands in this segment - the partnership and collaboration we build together with them will offer Indian customers world-class product quality and greater choices in this segment." MAS Holdings chairman Mahesh Amalean said, "The acquisition by Reliance ensured that 'amanté' would benefit from Reliance's scale and retail expertise, and that the brand we created and our employees in India and Sri Lanka will continue to benefit from being a part of a well-established retail company."
MAS co-founder Ajay Amalean said, "This was a business MAS built from the ground up, leveraging on years of expertise in the lingerie business, so we are excited to see it transition to new shareholders and a parent organisation that, without doubt, will enable the brand and the company to thrive." "RRVL will continue to collaborate and partner with MAS to leverage its design-to-delivery capabilities in sustainable manufacturing and product innovation," the statement said.
Last year, RRVL had acquired a minority stake in Actoserba Active Wholesale, which owns and operates online lingerie store Zivame.
In October, RRVL acquired a 52 per cent stake in veteran couturier Ritu Kumar's firm Ritika for an undisclosed amount.
Besides, Reliance Brands (RBL) has announced to pick a 40 per cent minority stake in renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra's MM Styles.
RRVL, a subsidiary of RIL, is the holding company of all the retail companies of the Reliance Group.
RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of ₹1,57,629 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...