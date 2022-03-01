Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Abraham & Thakore

Reliance Market superstore in Ahmedabad | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE ×

The fashion brand was launched in 1992 by David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore

Reliance Retail has acquired a major stake in fashion brand Abraham & Thakore (A&T).

“Abraham & Thakore’s interesting use of material and fresh take on traditional textile techniques have crafted a highly distinctive design signature for the brand. With Indian luxury customers undergoing a generational consumption shift, there is heightened appreciation of Abraham & Thakore’s timeless design, and we are excited to partner with the brand to bring its unique expression of Indian craftmanship to consumers globally,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Launched in 1992 by David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore, they were soon joined by Kevin Nigli who famously became the “&” in Abraham & Thakore (A&T).

A&T’s interpretation of Indian textiles started with loungewear and home collections that were first sold at The Conran Shop in London and later in global stores of repute such as Liberty, Browns, Harrods, and Selfridges. For almost 15 years the brand mostly retailed predominantly in international stores before coming to India with their first fashion show presentation.

“Abraham & Thakore is excited to partner with RRVL, the company responsible for redefining India’s luxury landscape. Through this partnership we will be extending the presence of the brand and bring together both fashion and lifestyle collections which will include home furnishings and lounge wear,” said David Abraham.

The design trio, David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli will continue to lead the creative direction of the brand.

In the past couple of years, Reliance has invested in Satya Paul, Ritu Kumar, Raghavendra Rathore, ak-ok, Manish Malhotra and entered into a JV with Rahul Mishra.