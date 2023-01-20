Reliance Industries Limited’s retail arm, Reliance Retail has clocked 17 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in gross revenue from operations at ₹67,634 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. Its net profit grew from ₹2,259 crore to ₹2,400 crore on a year on year basis. The retail segment continues to be the second-highest contributor to revenue.

“Retail business had another quarter of strong progress with more Indians choosing to shop at Reliance Retail stores. We are focused on delivering superior products and value to customers while improving profitability,” said Mukesh Ambani about the retail business.

The company said that the business is maintaining revenue growth momentum with broad-based growth across consumption baskets and operating leverage and efficiencies driving EBITDA margin improvement. The retail giant’s customers grew to 235 million, up 30 per cent y-o-y whereas customer engagement grew 30 per cent y-o-y with over 265 million transactions.

Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said “Our performance during the quarter demonstrates the underlying strengths and efficiencies of our business model that enable us to serve our customers with excellence at all times. We remain steadfast in offering the best shopping experience across all our stores and digital platforms to deepen our bond with our customers and vendor partners.”

Expansion

The business expanded its physical store network with 789 new store openings totalling an area of 6 million sq.ft. The quarter recorded the highest ever footfalls at 201 million across formats and geographies.

Within the Reliance Retail segment, there are multiple segments including consumer electronics, grocery, fashion and lifestyle among others. The grocery business delivered robust revenue growth of 65 per cent y-o-y, led by broad-based growth in categories such as fruits and vegetables, staples, general merchandise, packaged food and HPC. Strong customer engagement through Bestival festive sale and premiumisation of assortment improved customer experience and drove higher average bill value.

Consumer electronics business excluding devices witnessed 45 per cent revenue growth y-o-y, driven by higher footfalls and bill values during the quarter, said Gaurav Jain of Strategy and Business Development .

Fashion and lifestyle delivered a revenue growth of 13% y-o-y led by festivals and wedding season. Festive offers during Diwali, Prathmasthami and Christmas gained traction with customers resulting in higher conversions and bill values, the company said.

In the last quarter, the consumer brands launched several new variants in processed foods, beverages, spices and staples. Acquisition of Sosyo, Lotus Chocolate and launch of Independence brand would further strengthen the portfolio of the business.