Reliance Retail gets subscription amount of ₹1,837.50 crore from TPG

Lumix G9 review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has received subscription amount of ₹1,837.50 crore from TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd (TPG).
Following which, the company has allotted 2.6 crore shares to TPG, RIL said in a BSE filing.
On October 3, RRVL had raised ₹1,837.5 crore from global investment firm TPG in lieu of 0.41 per cent stake. This was the second investment by TPG in a subsidiary of RIL and followed a ₹4,546.8-crore investment in Jio Platforms earlier this year.
Earlier on October 17, RRVL had received the subscription amount of ₹5,512.50 crore from Gamnat Pte Ltd and Lathe Investment Pte. Ltd. (GIC).
On October 3, RRVL raised ₹5,512.5 crore from global investment firm GIC in lieu of a 1.22 per cent stake.
Prior to that on October 15, RRVL had received the subscription amount of ₹5,550 crore from Alyssum Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (KKR).
