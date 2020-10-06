Reliance Retail raises ₹5,512.50 cr from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s subsidiary

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), today announced that it has raised ₹5,512.50 crore from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.285 lakh crore. ADIA’s investment will translate into a 1.20 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.