Reliance Retail raises total Rs 32,197.50 crore in lieu of 7.28 per cent stake

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), which has been on a fund-raising spree since September 9, has raised a total of Rs 32,197.50 crore from global investors in lieu of a 7.28 per cent stake. Mostly, the investments came in at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285-lakh crore.

The latest tranche came in late last night, with RRVL, a subsidiary of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), raising Rs 7,350 crore in two back-to-back deals.

On Friday night, RRVL raised Rs 1,837.5 crore from TPG in lieu of a 0.41 per cent stake, which was immediately preceded by a Rs 5,512.5-crore funding from GIC in exchange for a 1.22 per cent stake.

Read the story: TPG will invest ₹ 1,837.5 crore into Reliance Retail

Read the story: Reliance Retail raises Rs 5,512.5 crore from GIC

Prior to this, RRVL, raised Rs 6,247.5 crore from Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Co in exchange of a 1.4 per cent stake.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala picks 1.4% in Reliance Retail for ₹6,247.5 crore

Earlier on September 30, the firm raised two investments in a single day, one from co-investors of Silver Lake (Rs 1,875 crore) and another from General Atlantic (Rs 3,675 crore). RRVL pared 0.38 per cent stake to co-investors of Silver Lake and 0.84 per cent to General Atlantic.

Read the story: Reliance Retail raises second investment in a single day

On September 23, RRVL had raised Rs 5,550 crore from KKR & Co in exchange for a 1.28 per cent stake, while the fund-raising spree started with the firm raising Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake Partners on September 9.

Read the story: KKR puts ₹5,550 cr in RIL retail arm; are TPG, ADIA coming in?

Read the story: Reliance Retail Ventures raises ₹7,500 crore from Silver Lake

While most of the investments came in at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285-lakh crore, the initial investments by KKR and Silver Lake deals valued RRVL at Rs 4.21-lakh crore.