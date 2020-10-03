Reliance Retail raises total Rs 32,197.50 crore in lieu of 7.28 per cent stake

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), which has been on a fund-raising spree since September 9, has raised a total of Rs 32,197.50 crore from global investors in lieu of a 7.28 per cent stake. Mostly, the investments came in at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285-lakh crore.
The latest tranche came in late last night, with RRVL, a subsidiary of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), raising Rs 7,350 crore in two back-to-back deals.
On Friday night, RRVL raised Rs 1,837.5 crore from TPG in lieu of a 0.41 per cent stake, which was immediately preceded by a Rs 5,512.5-crore funding from GIC in exchange for a 1.22 per cent stake.
Prior to this, RRVL, raised Rs 6,247.5 crore from Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Co in exchange of a 1.4 per cent stake.
Earlier on September 30, the firm raised two investments in a single day, one from co-investors of Silver Lake (Rs 1,875 crore) and another from General Atlantic (Rs 3,675 crore). RRVL pared 0.38 per cent stake to co-investors of Silver Lake and 0.84 per cent to General Atlantic.
On September 23, RRVL had raised Rs 5,550 crore from KKR & Co in exchange for a 1.28 per cent stake, while the fund-raising spree started with the firm raising Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake Partners on September 9.
While most of the investments came in at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285-lakh crore, the initial investments by KKR and Silver Lake deals valued RRVL at Rs 4.21-lakh crore.
