Reliance Retail receives ₹7,500 crore from SLP Rainbow

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 26, 2020 Published on September 26, 2020

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), has received ₹7,500 crore from SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte Ltd (Silver Lake).

This follows the deal announced with the private equity major on September 9.

Also read: Reliance Retail Ventures raises ₹7,500 crore from Silver Lake

RRVL has allotted equity shares to SLP Rainbow Holdings, following which the latter holds 1.75 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital in the company, RIL said in a regulatory statement.

