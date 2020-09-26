Reliance Retail receives ₹7,500 crore from SLP Rainbow

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), has received ₹7,500 crore from SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte Ltd (Silver Lake).

This follows the deal announced with the private equity major on September 9.

RRVL has allotted equity shares to SLP Rainbow Holdings, following which the latter holds 1.75 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital in the company, RIL said in a regulatory statement.