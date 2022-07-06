Reliance Retail to bring US fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance Retail Limited of the Reliance Industries Ltd has entered into a long-term partnership with Gap Inc. to bring iconic American fashion brand Gap to India.

Through the long-term franchise agreement, Reliance Retail has become the official retailer for Gap across all channels in the country.

According to the agreement, Reliance Retail will introduce Gap’s latest fashion offerings to the domestic consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions and digital commerce platforms.

“At Reliance Retail, we pride ourselves in bringing the latest and best to our customers and we are happy to announce the addition of iconic American brand Gap to our fashion and lifestyle portfolio. We believe Reliance and Gap complement each other in their vision to bring industry leading fashion products and retail experiences to their consumers,” said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Ltd.

“We look forward to growing the Gap business across key international markets,” said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc. \

“Partnering with regional experts, like Reliance Retail in India, allows us to deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe, while continuing to diversify our business portfolio through our partner-based model.”

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap’s fiscal year 2021 net sales were $16.7 billion.