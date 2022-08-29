Reliance Retail to enter FMCG space; partners with Whatsapp for online shopping

Reliance Retail will launch its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business as a part of its growth plans. The company also announced partnership between Meta and Jiomart to offer end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp.

“Reliance Retail will launch its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, with an objective to develop and deliver high quality, affordable products that solve every Indian’s daily needs,” Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail Director said.

Reliance Retail achieved a record of ₹2 lakh crore turnover and EBITDA of ₹12,000 crore, and is among the top ten retailers in Asia. Isha further said Reliance Retail’s digital platforms have 4.5 billion visits, up by 2.3x YoY. Its digital commerce platforms continued its growth with nearly six lakh orders being delivered every day, an increase of 2.5 times over last year.

During the year, it also launched JioMart Digital (JMD) initiative, enabling small electronics merchants to sell the entire product portfolio of Reliance Retail on an assisted selling model.

Partnership with Meta

To take a step further in this direction, Meta and Reliance Retail have partnered further to offer Jiomart on WhatsApp. “Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India,” Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said in a Facebook post, adding, “This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp. People can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come.”

Not only this, Isha said during the AGM that Reliance Retail will also start marketing products made by Indian artisans, tribals, and marginalized communities. “As a part of our commitment to India’s rich quality of culture and heritage, we will soon partner with tribals and other marginalised communities in India. This will not only help them gainful opportunities of employment and entrepreneurship, but also help preserve the incredibly rich talent, skillsets, and knowledge of our artisans, especially women,” she added.