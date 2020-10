Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has received the subscription amount of ₹5,550 crore from Alyssum Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (KKR).

The company has also allotted 81,348,479 shares to KKR, it said in a regulatory filing.

On September 23, RRVL raised ₹5,550-crore from US-based investment firm KKR in lieu of a 1.28 per cent stake.

