Genomics and bioinformatics company Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has launched a blood-based test for the early detection of multiple cancers. Called CancerSpot, the test uses the latest methylation profiling technology to identify cancer tumor DNA fragments, the company claims.

CancerSpot works off a simple blood sample and uses a proprietary genome sequencing and analysis process to identify DNA methylation signatures of cancer in the blood. CancerSpot’s signatures, derived from Indian cohorts, are applicable across global ethnicities. The test is said to provide a convenient option for proactive and routine cancer screening.

Isha Ambani Piramal, Member of the Board, of Reliance Industries Ltd, said, “Reliance is committed to pioneering breakthroughs that reshape the future of medicine in service of humanity. Cancer in India is emerging as a major cause of morbidity and mortality. It is a source of heavy financial, social, and psychological burden on patients, families, and communities. Strand’s novel cancer early detection test exemplifies our vision of delivering transformative healthcare solutions. We are committed to utilising the power of genomics in advancing healthcare and wellness and improving lives in India, and the rest of the world.”

Speaking at the grand opening of Strand’s new Genomics Diagnostics & Research Centre in Bengaluru, Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, CEO and Co-Founder, of Strand Life Sciences, said, “Early warning is the key to battle cancer ─ and win it. We are proud to launch an accessible early cancer detection test that will enable people to stay ahead of cancer. Over our 24-year history, Strand has been a pioneer in genomics, and this is another first for India resulting from a rigorous multi-year research study.”

He added that, this new Genomics Diagnostics & Research Centre will drive the CancerSpot program and accelerate efforts to develop new solutions and support research efforts while delivering “life-saving” diagnostics for Indian and global populations.

The Genomics Diagnostics & Research Centre was inaugurated today by Dr. Charles Cantor, a global expert in genomics and biophysical chemistry. According to the company, the 33,000-square-foot facility comprises a cutting-edge genomics laboratory with the latest sequencing technologies and workflows designed to foster collaboration among bioinformatics experts, molecular biologists, and clinical teams.