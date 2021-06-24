RIL to invest over ₹60,000 cr to build integrated green energy manufacturing facilities in Jamnagar: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd has started work on developing the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar investing over ₹60,000 crore in three years, aiming to be amongst the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world.

“Jamnagar was the cradle of our old energy business. Jamnagar will also be the cradle of our new energy business,” Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 44 th annual general meeting of the company on Thursday.

The first part of the plan is to build four giga factories that will manufacture and fully integrate all the critical components of the new energy ecosystem.

This will include an integrated solar photovoltaic module factory, an advanced energy storage battery factory, an electrolyser factory and a fuel cell factory.

The Jamnagar complex will also provide infrastructure and utilities to manufacture ancillary material and equipment needed to support the Giga factories to ensure all critical materials are available on time.

“We will invest an additional ₹15,000 crore in value chain, partnerships and future technologies, including upstream and downstream industries. Thus, our overall initial investment from our own internal resources in the new energy business will be ₹75,000 (over $10 billion) crore in 3 years,” Ambani added.

Reliance will also support independent manufacturers with right capabilities to be part of this nationwide eco-system.