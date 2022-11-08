Four Japanese companies — Nihon Kohden, Panasonic, Denso and T-Suzuki — have set up their respective facilities in the Model Economic Township Limited (MET City), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) that is developing a greenfield smart city near Gurugram.

SV Goyal, CEO and WTD, MET City, said, “We are very happy to have the facility of Nihon Kohden starting construction at MET City. With 400+ industrial customers, walk-to-work masterplan and world-class infrastructure, MET City today is one of the fastest growing greenfield smart city in north India. Being a Japan industrial township, we are very happy to have more Japanese companies coming to us and selecting MET City as their partner in India.”

Nihon Kohden, a manufacturer of medical devices, recently did a groundbreaking ceremony on their plot at MET City. This will be its largest manufacturing facility in India.

Kentaro Kusano, MD, Nihon Kohden India Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are very pleased to announce the opening of our new haematology analyser reagent factory. This 8,900 sq. m. factory will be built on 16,135 sq. m. of land which will be almost four times bigger than our current factory in Gujarat. This facility marks an important milestone for our commitment to growing our business in India and positions Nihon Kohden well to achieve our vision for India — to be a trusted partner and provider to improve healthcare in the country.”

