Religare Health Insurance renames itself as Care Health Insurance

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 01, 2020 Published on September 01, 2020

Religare Health Insurance on Tuesday rebranded itself as Care Health Insurance.

“Despite the name change, all service and product offerings remain the same, backed by the founding management team and reflecting its high standards of customer-centricity,” it said in a statement, adding that the rebranding is aimed at further building on opportunities to deliver the best possible ‘Care’ to its consumers.

Care Health Insurance will continue offering products in the retail segment for health insurance, top-up coverage, personal accident, maternity, international travel insurance, and critical illness along with group health insurance and group personal accident insurance for corporates, micro insurance products for the rural market and a comprehensive set of wellness services.

