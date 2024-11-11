Rembarrier Advisors Pvt Ltd, a global Management consulting firm, has appointed Srinivash Singh as the Chairman and independent Director on Board with immediate effect. Singh brings with him 55 years of experience in leading corporates across industries such as EPC, Manufacturing, Product Development, and Engineering Services.
Prior to joining Rembarrier Advisors, he served as the Vice-Chairman of Power Plant Engineers Ltd (a JSPL company) and as Managing Director of McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd for over two decades.
With an educational background as a Law graduate from Benaras Hindu University, Cost Accountant, Company Secretary, and an Executive MBA from Stanford University, US, Singh has been a transformative force throughout his career, says a release.
