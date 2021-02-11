Remo Care Solutions launches remote cardiac monitoring system using AI

The Kochi based Remo Care Solutions has launched – Remo.Cardia – a remote cardiac monitoring system powered by artificial intelligence that monitor and analyse patients vitals on a real time basis.

Remo.Cardia is one of the smallest ECG monitoring machines in the world, which offers detection and prediction of more than 15 cardiac diseases using AI algorithms. The wireless device will monitor the patient’s condition on a real time round the clock.

As this is wireless equipment and lightweight, patients can use this comfortably at rooms or ICU, said T.N. Ravishankar, CEO, Remo Care Solutions.

During the Covid pandemic, the equipment helps patients not to visit the doctors physically and this helps the doctors to diagnose disease using the remote monitoring. The device can also be used for follow-up actions of patients who had undergone surgery for any cardiac diseases, he said.

The software is developed by Remo Care Solutions and the hardware by a US-based company. Remo.Cardia is now launched in Kerala and it will be made available to all the hospitals throughout the country. After India, the company is also looking at Gulf markets as well, he said.

Suraj Parasuram, Chief Technology Officer, said that the device can monitor real time ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, sleep quality, monitors and give alerts every 15 minutes when symptoms occur and diagnosing improvement or deterioration of health. The patients can send voice message to the doctors during emergency using this machine.

Though the product will be given only to the hospitals, it can also be used by the patients at their home when advised by the respective hospitals. The 7.5-gram wearable ECG monitor can live stream or record, reusable and rechargeable, IOT enabled and water resistant. The product is very beneficial to patients’ post-operative care at hospital as well as home, he added.