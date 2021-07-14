Remote-working will be the future: Rishad Premji

Wipro has become more global and more local today and dependency on things like H-1B visas has come down dramatically over the years as 75 per cent of its employees based in the US are locals, Chairman Rishad Premji said at the company's 75th AGM on Wednesday.

On the visa front, he said whenever the company found an unfair or biased approach against the tech services industry, it took up the issue directly or through industry associations like Nasscom.

Commenting on the Covid preparedness of the tech firm, Premji said the company has already vaccinated 87,000 of its employees and the number was still counting.

Premji further said remote working was the future and Wipro settled well into the remote working mode with 97 per cent of its employees now working from home. Some 40 per cent of the employees were working from their hometowns. “We are expecting virtual, remote, community-based and distributed models to be the future of work at Wipro,” he added.

Addressing shareholders, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said the new and simplified business strategy will help the company deliver change around three themes: technology (something that is at the heart of transformation), talent and trust.