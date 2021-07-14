Remote-working will be the future: Rishad Premji

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Wipro has become more global and more local today and dependency on things like H-1B visas has come down dramatically over the years as 75 per cent of its employees based in the US are locals, Chairman Rishad Premji said at the company's 75th AGM on Wednesday.
On the visa front, he said whenever the company found an unfair or biased approach against the tech services industry, it took up the issue directly or through industry associations like Nasscom.
Commenting on the Covid preparedness of the tech firm, Premji said the company has already vaccinated 87,000 of its employees and the number was still counting.
Premji further said remote working was the future and Wipro settled well into the remote working mode with 97 per cent of its employees now working from home. Some 40 per cent of the employees were working from their hometowns. “We are expecting virtual, remote, community-based and distributed models to be the future of work at Wipro,” he added.
Addressing shareholders, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said the new and simplified business strategy will help the company deliver change around three themes: technology (something that is at the heart of transformation), talent and trust.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...