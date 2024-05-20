Remsons-Uni Autonics, an automobile components manufacturer, has bagged orders for supply of censors to a leading automobile company.

“The total order is worth ₹30 crore and will be executed over a period of 3 years,” said the company.

Amit Srivastava, CEO, Remsons-Uni Autonics, said the letter of intent to supply the censors was issued after a selection process and the company has earned the trust and confidence of a leading tier 1 supplier to the auto industry.

In February, Ramson Industries — producer of cables and shifters for the automotive industry — acquired a majority stake in automotive sensor division of Uni-Automation, a sensor technology firm.

The new products acquired from Uni-Automation widened Remson’s offerings to domestic and global customers. Automotive sensor market has been growing on deep penetration of embedded technology in legacy platforms and increased adoption of electric vehicles which has higher per unit sensor requirements.

With all new business opportunities, RUAPL aims to expand its market presence and leverage long-standing relationships with OEMs in this ever-evolving landscape of sensors, the company added in its statement.

Remsons Industries, an automotive OEM components manufacturer, is headquartered in Mumbai, and has facilities in Gurgaon, Pune, Pardi and Daman in India, and Stourport in UK.

Its expertise extends across a range of auto components, including control cables, gear shifters, pedal boxes, winches, and jacks to all OEMS within and outside India.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit