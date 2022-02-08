Renaissance Global net up 27 pc on higher demand

Renaissance Global, a branded jewellery company, has reported that its consolidated net profit for the December quarter was up 27 per cent at ₹33 crore against ₹26 crore in the same period last year, largely on back of higher demand.

Total income increased 5 per cent to ₹775 crore (₹741 crore).

The Board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share and fixed February 18 as the record date for entitlement of dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on or before March 8, said the company.

EBITDA was up 42 per cent at ₹68 crore.

Pact with football league

The company, which designs, manufactures and supplies branded jewellery across the US, Canada, UK and key Asian markets, has signed strategic licensing partnership with America's most popular sports league, National Football League.

Both Renaissance and NFL will collaborate to design unique branded jewellery collection using NFL intellectual property.

The NFL jewellery collection will include distinct pieces representing each of the 32 teams in the NFL along with jewellery pieces for the Super Bowl and Pro-Bowl matches.

The collection will be premiered this holiday season at multiple retail locations in the US.

It will also be featured across e-commerce platforms such as NFL team websites and other e-commerce retailers.

Renaissance will also launch a new D2C website for NFL in the coming months.

Sumit Shah, Vice-Chairman and Global CEO, Renaissance Global, said the demand has been improving across key global markets of North America, Europe and Asia.

This, along with existing strategic licensing agreements, with Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery, Hallmark, Star Wars and Disney Treasures will augment branded jewellery product portfolio in global , he added.