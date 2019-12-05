Renascent PowerVentures acquires majority stake in Prayagraj PowerGeneration Company

Sony introduces Alpha 9 II in India
Priced ₹3,99,990, the full-frame interchangeable lens camera includes a slew of new features
Renascent Power Ventures has acquired a 75 per cent equity stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company.
This transaction is the result of stressed asset resolution process initiated by the lenders through a competitive process, the company said in a statement.
Renascent is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Limited--a joint venture between Tata Power International Pte Ltd, ICICI Ventures and other global investors.
This venture was set up to acquire assets in the Indian power sector. Tata Power International Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, owns 26 per cent stake in Resurgent Power and the balance 74 per cent is held by ICICI Bank and other global investors.
Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited (PPGCL) owns and operates a 1,980 MW supercritical power plant in Uttar Pradesh. In November last year, Renascent had signed a Share Purchase Agreement with a consortium of lenders led by SBI to acquire 75.01 per cent stake in PPGCL.
Priced ₹3,99,990, the full-frame interchangeable lens camera includes a slew of new features
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to ring in the Christmas cheer and retained its key policy repo rate at ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
More and more Indian women hoopsters are playing at collegiate levels abroad, hoping to crack the big league
The idea that incentives for the rich promote investment and employment is demonstrably false
“You have too much junk,” says Bins. “Yup,” I say. “I know.” I live in a two-room apartment in downtown ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...