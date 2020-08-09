Renault India ramps up dealer network amid Covid-19 fight

Asus ROG Phone 3 full review: More power to gamers
French car maker Renault has announced a ramp-up of its dealer network amid signals of improving car sales and the continuing fight against Covid-19.
The company has added 17 new sales and service touch points, which include 14 showrooms and three workshops across India. The aggressive network expansion is part of a strategic business focus to grow the brand across existing and emerging regions, according to a statement.
The new dealerships have come up in Himachal Pradesh (four facilities), Telangana (3), Rajasthan (2), Uttar Pradesh (2), one each in Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
With this expansion, Renault India’s network has expanded to more than 390 sales and 470 plus service touch points, which include 200 plus workshop on wheels locations across the country.
“Although we are cautious given the current situation, it is encouraging to see that we are attracting new dealers in these times, as well as getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners. This is enabling us to expand our presence to cater to more customers in metro cities as well as emerging tier II-IV cities across the country,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.
In July 2020, Renault recorded sales of 6,422 units, which is about 76 per cent growth over last year and there is an encouraging response to the recently launched Triber AMT and the new versions introduced in the KWID range.
Renault India will take its product strategy forward with the launch of the Duster with an all-new turbo petrol engine, which will make it the most powerful SUV in the segment.
Together with this, a focussed business strategy led by an engaged network participating in the new initiatives, using digital platforms extensively to reach out to customers, and providing them the best of the services in these challenging times have contributed to Renault efficiently managing the current business environment.
As an Independence Day special, Renault has launched the ‘Reasons To Smile’ campaign, under which customers can avail of benefits of up to ₹70,000 on Duster, up to ₹35,000 on KWID and up to ₹30,000 on Triber. Other offers include no EMI for the first four months and finance at a special rate of 6.99 per cent.
