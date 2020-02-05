Renault launches AMT variant of Triber

French car maker Renault unveiled its AMT variant of its successful compact SUV Triber – Triber Easy-R AMT – at the Auto Expo 2020.

Easy-R AMT will come with ‘traffic assist’, which will help navigate in heavy traffic conditions.

“The AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault Triber – Triber Easy-R AMT,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The new Triber AMT will sport the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which will deliver 61 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, mated to an AMT unit. The manual version gets a 5-speed gearbox. The Renault Triber now also comes with a new turbocharged petrol engine, the 1.0-litre TCe, that is capable of churning out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque.

The company said Triber, which was launched in August 2019 in the Indian market, has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. With more than 28,000 Tribers already sold in India, Renault has commenced the exports of Triber to South Africa and countries in the SAARC region.

Supported by strong sales of Triber, Renault India clocked total volumes of 88,869 units in 2019, a growth of 7.9% over 2018. Renault also exported more than 13,500 cars in 2019.