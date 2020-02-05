Renault launches AMT variant of Triber

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
French car maker Renault unveiled its AMT variant of its successful compact SUV Triber – Triber Easy-R AMT – at the Auto Expo 2020.
Easy-R AMT will come with ‘traffic assist’, which will help navigate in heavy traffic conditions.
“The AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault Triber – Triber Easy-R AMT,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.
The new Triber AMT will sport the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which will deliver 61 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, mated to an AMT unit. The manual version gets a 5-speed gearbox. The Renault Triber now also comes with a new turbocharged petrol engine, the 1.0-litre TCe, that is capable of churning out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque.
The company said Triber, which was launched in August 2019 in the Indian market, has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. With more than 28,000 Tribers already sold in India, Renault has commenced the exports of Triber to South Africa and countries in the SAARC region.
Supported by strong sales of Triber, Renault India clocked total volumes of 88,869 units in 2019, a growth of 7.9% over 2018. Renault also exported more than 13,500 cars in 2019.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...