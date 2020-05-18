Renault launches AMT version of Triber in India, price starts at ₹6.18 lakh

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
French auto major Renault on Monday launched the automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its compact multi-purpose vehicle Triber in India with price starting at ₹6.18 lakh.
The company has opened booking for the Triber EASY-R AMT, which will be available in three variants RXL, RXT and RXZ at a price difference of ₹40,000 above the respective manual transmission versions, Renault India said in a statement.
The three variants of the Triber EASY-R AMT is priced at ₹6.18 lakh, ₹6.68 lakh and ₹7.22 lakh respectively.
The Renault Triber EASY-R AMT is powered by a one-liter petrol engine.
“With the AMT version of Triber, we will further enhance the unique selling propositions (USPs) of Triber - flexible, attractive and affordable,” Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said.
Mamillapalle further added that “looking at the evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault Triber EASY-R AMT.”
Triber has played a significant part in driving Renault’s total sales in India in 2019, which grew by 7.9 per cent with sales of 88,869 units. The company has also exported more than 13,500 cars in 2019.
Renault India said it has also commenced exports of Triber to South Africa and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region.
“Renault will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Triber to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India,” it added.
