Renault plans to bring electric cars by 2022

French automobile giant Renault plans to launch an electric car in India by 2022. Kwid’s electric version is currently running in China. It will be introduced in India, said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD, Renault India.

“We don’t have a choice but to launch electric cars in the country as the government is giving a strong push to electric vehicles. An investment of around €500 million will be required to develop an EV car,” he said.

Electric vehicle is required in India but how fast it will be adopted is the question as the ecosystem is still being developed, he said. “Launching an EV is easy but creating an ecosystem is the critical issue that needs to be managed not just by manufacturers of cars but also by local and Central governments,” he added.

If accidents happen in EVs, are the policemen, fire persons trained. “You cannot put water. It is lithium battery. If somebody is getting jammed, one cannot cut the car as you wish to get passenger out,” he said.

Triber bookings from Aug 17

On Renault’s latest vehicle, Triber, Mamillapalle said that bookings will commence on August 17, and the vehicle will be formally in the market on August 28.

The Renault Triber can be booked online or at a Renault authorised dealership by paying a token amount of ₹11,000, says a press release.

The vehicle, fitted with a 1.0 litre petrol engine, showcase the prowess and collaboration between Renault teams in India and France. It specifically designed for the Indian market. Production of the new car has already begun in the manufacturing facility in Chennai, and cars are reaching Renault’s large network of more than 350 dealerships across the country.

The company will soon announce the vehicle’s price. Triber will not be positioned as MPV but as a new segment. It will be a sub-4 metre car with three rows and can have up to seven seats, he said

The company is targeting monthly sales of 4,000-5,000 units while production target is around 7,000, he said.