French car maker Renault has commenced deliveries for BS6 phase 2 compliant Kiger AMT and Triber AMT, priced (ex-showroom, Delhi) at ₹8.47 lakh and ₹8.12 lakh respectively.

The two SUVs come equipped with enhanced safety features under the company’s recently launched ‘Human First’ initiative, designed to minimise the risk of accidents and improve overall safety for occupants and pedestrians alike.

Features

As part of this programme, Renault has upgraded and introduced new and enhanced safety features across all its product ranges in India. Those features include an electronic stability program (ESP) for enhanced control on curvy roads, hill start assist, which will prevent car roll-back when starting uphill after braking, a traction control system that identifies wheel speed irregularities and prevent accidents, and tyre pressure monitoring system, which provides real-time alerts for under-inflated or punctured tyres in the vehicle.

Buyers can book Kiger and 7-seater Triber. Both SUVs carry a Global NCAP 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety, through 450 plus authorised Renault dealers present across 29 States.

Renault recently achieved the milestone of surpassing 9,00,000 vehicle sales in India.

