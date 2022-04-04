Renault strengthens its rural presence with 300 booking centres

French carmaker Renault has announced the opening of 300 Renault Booking Centres across India in collaboration with CSC Grameen e-Stores, a subsidiary of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC-SPV).

Through this initiative , Renault India and CSC aim to increase accessibility in remote regions and provide rural customers with an opportunity to book Renault cars with ease and convenience, according to a statement.

The customers can book their Renault car with minimum documentation formalities by scanning the QR Code available at the nearest Renault Booking Centre. The CSC’s nationwide network and digital services will further strengthen the company’s reach in rural geographies, including remote areas of the country.

The Renault Booking Centres will also serve as a customer information centre, providing all information related to the product, its features, price range, finance schemes and offers applicable at that time. To facilitate smooth rural e-commerce, these Booking Centres are equipped with highly trained Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) catering to all financial and product-related queries enabling the sale to end customers under one roof.

Renault had partnered with CSC Grameen eStore last year to enhance its reach in rural India and move closer to customers in remote areas. Renault India’s leading product range and services are listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in rural areas.