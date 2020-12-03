Renault to offer discounts to differently-abled customers

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
Automaker Renault India on Thursday said it will be offering concessional GST rate of 18 per cent and internal corporate discounts to its differently-abled customers.
The company will be offering the concessional GST rate of 18 per cent as directed by the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Heavy Industries, Renault India said in a statement.
The French carmaker will further enhance the benefits by offering additional special segment discounts through all its dealer network in the country.
While the corporate discounts will be offered on all models, the GST waiver will be offered to the specially-abled customers on all sub four-metre petrol vehicles, with an engine capacity of less than 1,200 cc.
The customers will be offered the waiver and additional discounts upon the successful processing of the necessary documentation.
“The specially-abled members are important contributors and also valued customers for the fortitude that they exhibit in their daily lives.
We at Renault India have taken the onus of commemorating their attitude and positivity, by offering them our products with the GST waiver as well as additional special segment discounts, in order to make our cars even more accessible,” Renault India Head - Sales and Network, Sudhir Malhotra said.
Under the scheme, customers will be eligible for a maximum discount of Rs 30,000 on the Duster, while on Kwid and Triber the cash discount will be Rs 9,000, the company said.
