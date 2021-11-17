Renault’s small car Kwid’s cumulative sales cross 4 lakh mark in India

French car maker Renault, which is in its 10th year of operations in India, has said that cumulative sales of its small car Kwid has crossed 4-lakh unit mark in the country.

SUV-design inspired Kwid continues to be a major disruptor in India’s mini-car segment. Available in 9 trims including RXE, RXL, RXT and Climber variants in both 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains with Manual and AMT Options, Renault KWID has been instrumental in the growth of the Renault brand across the country, according to a statement.

As part of the ongoing 10th anniversary celebrations, Renault launched the all-new KWID MY21 recently. The MY21 range complies with all the safety regulations applicable in India, and comes equipped with dual front Airbags as a standard feature across all the variants.

The Renault KIWID has been designed and developed specifically for the Indian buyers, keeping in mind global standards of quality & performance, it said.

The MY21 Climber Edition features the Dual Tone Exterior in White and black combination along with the Electric ORVM and Day and Night IRVM. The Front driver side pyrotech & pretensioner further adds up to the safety quotient of the vehicle.

In a decade of its presence in India, Renault has made significant progress which includes a modern manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. Together with its product portfolio expansion strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault has ramped up its network reach in the country. Currently, the company has more than 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints in India, which include 250+ workshop on wheels, across the country.