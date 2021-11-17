Renault’s small car Kwid’s cumulative sales cross 4 lakh mark in India

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
French car maker Renault, which is in its 10th year of operations in India, has said that cumulative sales of its small car Kwid has crossed 4-lakh unit mark in the country.
SUV-design inspired Kwid continues to be a major disruptor in India’s mini-car segment. Available in 9 trims including RXE, RXL, RXT and Climber variants in both 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains with Manual and AMT Options, Renault KWID has been instrumental in the growth of the Renault brand across the country, according to a statement.
As part of the ongoing 10th anniversary celebrations, Renault launched the all-new KWID MY21 recently. The MY21 range complies with all the safety regulations applicable in India, and comes equipped with dual front Airbags as a standard feature across all the variants.
The Renault KIWID has been designed and developed specifically for the Indian buyers, keeping in mind global standards of quality & performance, it said.
The MY21 Climber Edition features the Dual Tone Exterior in White and black combination along with the Electric ORVM and Day and Night IRVM. The Front driver side pyrotech & pretensioner further adds up to the safety quotient of the vehicle.
In a decade of its presence in India, Renault has made significant progress which includes a modern manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. Together with its product portfolio expansion strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault has ramped up its network reach in the country. Currently, the company has more than 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints in India, which include 250+ workshop on wheels, across the country.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...