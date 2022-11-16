ReNew Energy Global on Wednesday reported a net loss of ₹98.6 crore ($12 million) in July-September quarter this fiscal against a net loss of ₹10.4 crore in Q1 FY23.

However, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, the Nasdaq-listed firm’s net loss contracted. It had posted a net loss of ₹661 crore ($81 million) for Q2 FY22.

Total income during Q2 FY23 stood at ₹2,241 crore ($275 million), an increase of 5.1 per cent y-o-y. The adjusted EBITDA for the period stood at ₹1,821 crore ($224 million), a marginal increase of 0.1 per cent over Q2 FY22.

Portfolio

As of September 30, 2022, ReNew‘s portfolio consisted of 13.4 gigawatts (GWs), which is a 30.8 per cent increase year on year. Around 1 GW of Purchase Power Agreements (PPAs) were signed during the quarter, the company said in a statement.

The Cash Flow to equity (CFe) for Q2 FY23 was ₹713 crore ($88 million), an increase of 4.7 per cent over Q2 FY22, it added.

ReNew’s Chairman & CEO, Sumant Sinha, said, “ReNew continues to lead the energy transition in India and during the quarter, we signed 1 GW of PPAs as a preferred partner for carbon-mitigation solutions. We have furthered our investments in capacity and our technology and analytics capabilities through an acquisition of 3E, a leading SaaS solutions company in renewable energy and a new partnership with Norfund and KLP.”

Increase in cash position

The core operations of the company continue to execute as expected this year and the firm’s continued access to affordable capital is enabling it to capitalise on significant growth opportunities, he added.

The Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) ended Q2 FY23 at 231 days, a 41 day improvement year-on-year and the company increased its cash by ₹488 crore ($60 million) through a reduction in accounts receivables during the quarter, ReNew said.

“$300 million Green Bonds were redeemed during Q2 FY23. As of September 30, 2022, around 50 per cent of total outstanding debt is local currency borrowing,” it added.