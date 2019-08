Clean energy firm ReNew Power on Sunday announced the appointment of D Muthukumaran as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

D Muthukumaran, who takes over the role following the retirement of current CFO Ravi Seth, will oversee the company’s finance & accounts, legal and corporate finance functions, ReNew Power said in a statement.

Prior to joining ReNew Power, Muthukumaran was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aditya Birla PE Advisors Private Ltd.