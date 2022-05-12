ReNew Power appoints group CFO, Chief Growth Officer

ReNew Power has appointed Kedar Upadhye as the group Chief Financial Office (CFO) to help drive the company’s next phase of strong growth.

The Nasdaq-listed firm has also appointed Vikash Jain as new General Counsel and Vikram Kapur as the Chief Growth Officer, who will help lead the company’s expansion journey over the next decade, including its push into new clean energy segments such as green hydrogen.

The leadership additions come as ReNew’s gross total portfolio jumped nearly 20 per cent to around 12.1 GW at the end of April from 10.2 GW at the beginning of 2022, the company said in a statement.

ReNew’s recent surge in its gross total portfolio comes after signing a number of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with utilities and long-term purchase agreements with corporate buyers this year. It also announced a joint venture with L&T and IndianOil for green hydrogen last month. Earlier this year, it partnered with US-based stationary battery leader Fluence for energy storage in India, it added

Jain, who joins ReNew as the Global General Counsel, comes with rich and varied international experience of over 26 years in compliance, governance and litigation. In his last role, he was the Group General Counsel for Vedanta Resources, which included being General Counsel for Cairn Oil & Gas.

Kapur, with over two decades of professional experience, joins the newly created post of Chief Growth Officer. Here, he will help build new businesses such as green hydrogen and carbon markets, as well as international partnerships to enable the core and nascent businesses.

Prior to joining ReNew, he spent 17 years at McKinsey & Company, where he was a senior partner leading the energy and material practice.

All the three leaders will report to ReNew Power Chairman Sumant Sinha.

Sinha said, “I am delighted to welcome Kedar, Vikash, and Vikram, whose recognised professional calibre, global expertise, and strategic insights will significantly add to our leadership capabilities as we capitalise on the strong growth opportunity across the clean energy spectrum to help India meet its climate goals.”