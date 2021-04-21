ReNew Power commissions 105-MW solar farm in Gujarat

ReNew Power on Wednesday said that it has commissioned a 105-MW solar electricity generation project in Patan district of Gujarat.

The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to provide clean electricity at a tariff of ₹2.68/kWh, the firm said in a statement. ReNew will deploy advanced mono perc solar modules with seasonal tilt structure design as part of the project to ensure greater generation efficiency and maximum utilisation of assets at the solar farm, it added.

Since March, ReNew has announced the commissioning of over 500 MW — 300 MW in Gujarat, 110 MW in Rajasthan and now 105 MW — of wind and solar energy projects. The firm’s total total aggregate capacity across India now stands at 4.7GW.