Companies

ReNew Power commissions 105-MW solar farm in Gujarat

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 21, 2021

Project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

ReNew Power on Wednesday said that it has commissioned a 105-MW solar electricity generation project in Patan district of Gujarat.

The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to provide clean electricity at a tariff of ₹2.68/kWh, the firm said in a statement. ReNew will deploy advanced mono perc solar modules with seasonal tilt structure design as part of the project to ensure greater generation efficiency and maximum utilisation of assets at the solar farm, it added.

Since March, ReNew has announced the commissioning of over 500 MW — 300 MW in Gujarat, 110 MW in Rajasthan and now 105 MW — of wind and solar energy projects. The firm’s total total aggregate capacity across India now stands at 4.7GW.

Published on April 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.