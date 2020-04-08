ReNew Power commits ₹20 crore for Covid-19 relief work

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
ReNew Power will contribute ₹20 crore to the Central and State governments’ efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in India.
Of this, ₹10 crore will be contributed to the PM CARES fund, and ₹5 crore will go towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in various States. The rest will be spent on several activities targeted to directly help communities impacted by the lockdown and bolster the health infrastructure to tackle the pandemic, the company said.
As part of these activities, ReNew Power will focus on feeding migrant labourers, daily wage workers and locals across the country by distributing dry ration packets in conjunction with the local administration. The company will be working across its sites in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and will cover around 140 villages. Additionally, ReNew is adopting a village in Haryana, where around 350 vulnerable households will be provided with dry ration and hygiene kits.
In addition, ReNew employees, led by their CMD and other members of the senior management, are also contributing a part of their salary to fund various activities to fight Covid-19. Also, ReNew Power’s senior leadership team has also joined with other corporate leaders from Gurugram to provide critical support to the authorities, including distributing PPE kits for frontline healthcare providers, helping hospitals with ventilator supplies, meals and dry ration for affected communities.
Sumant Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director of ReNew Power, said, “ReNew Power is already at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19 by keeping its clean power generating sites operational amidst the lockdown and ensuring regular power supply to people from more than 100 sites across the country. But we all know that these difficult times require us to act beyond the call of duty to assist the government with financial as well as infrastructure support to ensure that it is equipped to fight this disease. As the nation navigates these uncharted waters, we hope that our endeavour to help equip the hospitals and their staff with the right medical equipment will strengthen local efforts in tackling this emergency.”
