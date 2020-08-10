ReNew Power wants to exit TN wind project due to delay in land allocation

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
ReNew Power, one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, wants to exit an agreement to build a 265 MW wind power project in Tamil Nadu, citing “force majeure events”. The company has petitioned the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to terminate the power purchase agreement (PPA) it signed with the government of India-owned SECI in September 2018.
ReNew Power won the project in SECI’s fourth round of wind capacity auctions on April 2018, quoting a tariff of ₹2.52 a kWhr.
In its petition, ReNew said it is unable to implement the project because of delay in allocation of land for the project and delay in commissioning of the transmission system to evacuate the power. It has further cited “delay in adoption of tariff by SECI and Covid-19” as reasons.
ReNew Power has taken a stand that if a force majeure event has continued for more than nine months, it is entitled to terminate the PPA. It has requested CERC to tell SECI to return the bank guarantee.
SECI has disputed ReNew’s “unilateral termination of the PPA” on the grounds that the reasons cited by ReNew “do not constitute force majeure event” in terms of the agreement.
“If the petitioner is willing to perform its obligations under the PPA then the parties could mutually decide on the issue of invocation of bank guarantee. However, if the petitioner intends to go ahead with the unilateral termination, then SECI is entitled to invoke the bank guarantee,” SECI has said.
After the oral hearing (over video-conferencing facility), CERC directed SECI to file its reply to ReNew by August 25 and send a copy of it to ReNew, which may file its rejoinder by September 10.
Incidentally, there is no mention of the Tamil Nadu project in ReNew’s website, where it lists several other wind projects, nor is there a mention of the project in Wikipedia page of ReNew Power.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
From ₹13,150 cr as of June 2019, they have grown to ₹83,827 cr as of June 2020
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...