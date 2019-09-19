RenewSys launches advanced solar PV products at REI 2019

New M Series phones from Samsung
RenewSys, an integrated manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, encapsulants, backsheets and solar PV Cells, has launched innovative products at REI Noida assuring that these lower the cost of ownership. The company launched specialised Backsheet for high reflectance and a product that makes floating solar affordable.
The specialised Backsheet with a high reflectance of over 90% increases the contribution of the Backsheet in the output of the modules. Simply replacing the Backsheet in any standard module with this high reflecting ‘Luminous Backsheet’ will improve its output. These backsheets improve the life and performance of the modules, ensuring that it benefits the end consumers, according to the company.
RenewSys has developed a special moisture resistant and high vapour barrier encapsulant and Backsheet especially for floating PV projects that are an affordable, lightweight alternative to the Glass modules being used currently.
Being lighter in weight they are easier to handle and transport. Their formulation ensures uninterrupted performance on water bodies like lakes, rivers, canals and seas in conditions like increased UV exposure and humidity, formation of salt mist, moving substrate etc., opening up more avenues for PV installations, the company said.
Products on display at REI 2019 include Galactic modules, that ensure high efficiency and high output. RenewSys is an integrated manufacturer of Solar PV Modules with capacity for 750 MW and its key components include encapsulants, backsheets and Solar PV Cells.
