RenewSys sets up module manufacturing facility at Patalganga, Navi Mumbai

RenewSys has announced it has set up a solar photovoltaic module manufacturing line at Patalganga, Maharashtra with a capacity to go up to 2 GW in a phased manner.

Located close to Mumbai and about 1.2 hours from the JNPT port, this facility strengthens the customer service capabilities of the company by reducing the delivery time lines.

“Our values have led us to capture the major markets for Conserv Encapsulants, Preserv Backsheets, Reserv PV Cells and Deserv PV Modules in India, Africa, Europe, UAE and USA. We have also taken steps to get vocal for local and thus contribute to the nation’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat goal,” Avinash Hiranandani, Global CEO and Managing Director, RenewSys India, said in a statement.

“RenewSys will continue to provide best-in-class products and services to our valued customers in India and worldwide.”

RenewSys is an integrated manufacturer of Solar PV Modules (750 MW) and its key components include Encapsulants (2 GW), Backsheets (3 GW), Solar PV Cells (130 MW).

It is the ‘Renewable Energy’ arm of the Enpee Group of companies, an international conglomerate established in 1961.

The RenewSys Hyderabad facility is an innovation hub, that has to its credit Bi-Facial modules and other products. It is also home to India’s first Intertek certified satellite testing laboratory where solar modules can be tested under various conditions like damp heat, temperature cycles, UV exposure variances etc.

And the RenewSys Bengaluru plant houses an exclusive Encapsulant and Backsheet testing lab that is NABL accredited and has produced and supplied nearly 12 GW of Encapsulant and Backsheet worldwide.

“We continue to fine tune our product mix, keep up with the pace of our new product launches and thereby deliver what the customer needs tomorrow – today,” he said.