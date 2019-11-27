RenewSys sets up NABL accredited lab for Encapsulants, Backsheets in Bengaluru

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
RenewSys, an integrated solar photovoltaic module products and solutions provider, has launched an innovative ‘Photovoltaic Laboratory’ equipped to test Encapuslants, Backsheets and their raw materials.
This National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited lab has been set up at the company’s polymer specialty division in Bengaluru.
This National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited lab has been set up at the company’s polymer specialty division in Bengaluru.
In a market which has seen rapid growth of the solar sector and where the quality has become a major focus area, it is imperative for installers and developers to ascertain the modules deliver on performance expectations and lifetime. Simultaneously an increase in field failures of solar power plants are being observed due to substandard or compromised module polymer components such as Encapsulants and Backsheets.
This is significant because unlike micro-cracks and breakage in cells, compromised quality of polymer components is not visible to the naked eye. Thus periodic testing of the components used in modules becomes a vital indicator of overall PV module quality.
Also read: RenewSys launches advanced solar PV products at REI 2019
Avinash Hiranandani, Managing Director, RenewSys India said, “Preempting the need for a better understanding of Encapsulants and Backsheets, both key components for module life, RenewSys has been working on innovation and reliability testing of these components at our Bengaluru Polymer Specialty Division.”
“This is the driving force behind setting up a dedicated Encapsulant and Backsheet testing facility that is NABL accredited. It has already begun providing on-demand access to Project Developers and Module Manufacturers,” he said.
Concurrently RenewSys has also set up a world class reliability testing laboratory for PV modules that is Intertek certified Satellite testing facility at Hyderabad. The two labs can in tandem provide a truly holistic overview of module health.
The RenewSys Bengaluru plant houses a reliability testing lab and European machinery that has produced and supplied over 7 GW of Encapsulant and Backsheet worldwide. It’s Hyderabad facility is an innovation hub.
RenewSys is an integrated manufacturer of Solar PV Modules, its components–Encapsulants, Backsheets and Solar PV Cells.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
The rupee (INR) broke out of the critical resistance at 71.6 and closed at 71.49 against the dollar (USD) on ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...