RenewSys sets up NABL accredited lab for Encapsulants, Backsheets in Bengaluru

RenewSys, an integrated solar photovoltaic module products and solutions provider, has launched an innovative ‘Photovoltaic Laboratory’ equipped to test Encapuslants, Backsheets and their raw materials.

This National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited lab has been set up at the company’s polymer specialty division in Bengaluru.

In a market which has seen rapid growth of the solar sector and where the quality has become a major focus area, it is imperative for installers and developers to ascertain the modules deliver on performance expectations and lifetime. Simultaneously an increase in field failures of solar power plants are being observed due to substandard or compromised module polymer components such as Encapsulants and Backsheets.

This is significant because unlike micro-cracks and breakage in cells, compromised quality of polymer components is not visible to the naked eye. Thus periodic testing of the components used in modules becomes a vital indicator of overall PV module quality.

Avinash Hiranandani, Managing Director, RenewSys India said, “Preempting the need for a better understanding of Encapsulants and Backsheets, both key components for module life, RenewSys has been working on innovation and reliability testing of these components at our Bengaluru Polymer Specialty Division.”

“This is the driving force behind setting up a dedicated Encapsulant and Backsheet testing facility that is NABL accredited. It has already begun providing on-demand access to Project Developers and Module Manufacturers,” he said.

Concurrently RenewSys has also set up a world class reliability testing laboratory for PV modules that is Intertek certified Satellite testing facility at Hyderabad. The two labs can in tandem provide a truly holistic overview of module health.

The RenewSys Bengaluru plant houses a reliability testing lab and European machinery that has produced and supplied over 7 GW of Encapsulant and Backsheet worldwide. It’s Hyderabad facility is an innovation hub.

RenewSys is an integrated manufacturer of Solar PV Modules, its components–Encapsulants, Backsheets and Solar PV Cells.