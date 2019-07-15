Companies

Repco MFI wins award from Nabard for SHG linkage in TN

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Repco Micro Finance, an NBFC-MFI promoted by Repco Bank, announced on Monday that it has received Nabard’s award for outstanding performance in terms of self-help group (SHG) linkage in Tamil Nadu for 2018-19.

The Chennai-headquartered micro finance institution currently operates from 90 branches in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and has an employee strength of about 600 people.

Repco Micro Finance has provided SHG loans worth ₹3,600 crore to over 12 lakh individual beneficiaries through 60,000 SHGs since its establishment in 2007, a statement from the micro lender said.

