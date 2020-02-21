Restaurants operator Impresario expects to exit FY20 with rise in same-store sales

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
Impresario Handmade Restaurants, which has a network of 59 outlets across 16 cities pan India, expects to close FY20 with positive same-store sales growth and a turnover of ₹400 crore, driven largely by ‘Social’. The company’s umbrella of brands includes Social, antiSocial, Smoke House Deli, Goodness to Go, Salt Water Café, FLEA Bazaar Café, Ishaara, Slink & Bardot, Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît, Prithvi Cafe and Mocha.
The company opened its first Social, an all-day cafe and bar brand, on Church Street here in 2014, followed by launches in several other cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh and Pune. Earlier this month, it opened its first Social outlet in Chennai’s Anna Salai, spanning 8,600 sq ft, and its fifth Social outlet in Indiranagar, Bengaluru on Thursday.
“Social has a unique identity as a place where people come together to eat, drink, work and play. The vibe is easy yet elegant, so it’s going to become that place where you catch up with old friends and also make new ones,” said Riyaaz Amlani, CEO and MD, Impresario. Social offers all-day breakfast, kebab platters, munchies, signature tandoori pizzas, and biryanis. It always adapts its menus to the city it occupies, so some special features include a ‘Local Heroes’ section full of South Indian favourites with a unique ‘twist’ — the Thalaiva Breakfast tray, Anna’s Pepper Roast Momos, Nethli Tacos, Chicken Ghee Roast Masala, etc.
“It takes an investment of ₹4.5 crore to set up a Social outlet. With the two launches in Chennai and Bengaluru this month, we now have a total of 28 Social outlets (1,500 sq ft – 25,000 sq ft) across six cities, with three more coming up in Dwarka (Delhi), Thane (Mumbai) and Chandigarh by March-end. We will take Social to Hyderabad, Kolkata, Indore and Lucknow in FY21,” said Amlani.
Asked if the company is on track to exit FY20 at the previously targeted ₹450-crore turnover, Amlani said: “We will exit FY20 with a turnover of ₹400 crore because some outlets got delayed as a result of delays in several greenfield malls that were under construction. For instance, in Delhi, all construction activity was stopped for three-and-a-half months to avoid further pollution. However, same-store sales growth this fiscal stands at 1 per cent, which is very good, given the current market scenario, which is quite slow, as compared to the negative 2 per cent same-store sales growth we recorded last fiscal. We are targeting a turnover of ₹550 crore in FY21.”
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
After Kia and Isuzu, automakers from China explore options in the State
Company will now only focus on China, Korea, LatAm and the US
If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s ...
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...