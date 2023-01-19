Retailers across the country clocked an estimated 16 per cent growth in sales in December compared to pre-pandemic times, as per the latest survey of Retailers Association of India (RAI). This growth was led by categories such as footwear, jewellery and sports goods.

Compared to December 2021 too, retail sales, in December 2022, were up 17 per cent.

Retail businesses across regions indicated growth in sales compared to pre-pandemic levels led by the Eastern region, the industry body said. While retailers in eastern India clocked sales growth of 20 per cent, in South India sales at retail businesses grew by 18 per cent in December 2022 compared to December 2021. Retailers in Western and Northern region clocked sales growth of 16 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

Discretionary products

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “Customers are spending carefully on discretionary products. While it’s growth, It’s cautious growth .”

While footwear sales surged by 29 per cent in December, 2022 compared to December 2019, jewellery sales were up 26 per cent. Sports goods category raked in sales growth of 25 per cent in December compared to pre-pandemic times.

The survey findings indicated that furniture and furnishings segment which was witnessing subdued growth saw healthy growth with sales up 19 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Quick-service restaurant sales were up 13 per cent and food and grocery sales were up 14 per cent in December, 2022 compared to same period in 2019.

Sales in categories of apparel and clothing (9 per cent), consumer durables & electronics (6 per cent) and beauty & wellness ( 8 per cent) clocked single digit growth indicating a post-festival season lull.

“Money spent on travel, setting up of new houses and occasions are showing growth. However, growth for day to day consumption is muted,” the industry body added.